UFC 215: Fight Motion Released Featuring Nunes & Shevchenko

UFC 215 is history and the official “Fight Motion” video has arrived.

This past Saturday night (Sept. 9), UFC 215 took place inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The headliner featured women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes putting her gold on the line against Valentina Shevchenko. The main card aired live on pay-per-view.

After a back-and-forth bout that went the distance, Nunes retained her title via split decision. Henry Cejudo put on a stellar performance against Wilson Reis. He put Reis away in the second round.

Both those fights and more are featured in the “Fight Motion” video. You can peep the description below:

“Relive the most thrilling moments of UFC 215 in super-slow motion in our latest installment of Fight Motion featuring Amanda Nunes, Henry Cejudo and more.”