UFC 215 Highlights: Kajan Johnson Knocks Out Adriano Martins

Kajan Johnson sent a message to the lightweight division.

Earlier tonight (Sept. 9), Johnson shared the Octagon with Adriano Martins as part of the UFC 215 card. Coming into the fight, Johnson won two straight bouts. “Ragin’” improved his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 22-12-1 thanks to a devastating punch that put his opponent out cold.

Check out the finish below:

THAT'S IT!! @IAmRagin lands and puts Martins to SLEEP!! What a win for Johnson after the long layoff! #UFC215 pic.twitter.com/zcr9y1DQAW — #UFC215 (@ufc) September 9, 2017

With the loss, Martins falls to 28-9. Johnson has now finished 16 of his opponents. He has also earned his third straight victory. This was Johnson’s first stoppage win since Oct. 2011.

