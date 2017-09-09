UFC 215: Holm Backs Shevchenko to Shine Against Nunes

The former women’s bantamweight champion and losing opponent of Valentina Shevchenko is predicting a new champion to be crowned on Saturday night

Amanda Nunes will face Shevchenko for the second time, having won their first contest at UFC 196 last year. Despite Nunes possessing a comprehensive skill set, Holm believes Shevchenko is technically superior:

“I think Amanda Nunes is a very tough girl; Valentina [Shevchenko] is far more technical. I think everyone knows Amanda likes power shots, and Shevchenko is a lot more technical. I think Shevchenko can take the belt away. Anything can happen in a fight. Don’t get me wrong, but I think Shevchenko can do it,” Holm told MMAJunkie.

Holm lost to Shevchenko at UFC on FOX 20 in July 2016 and opened up about the ‘devastation’ of the defeat following the fight:

“Valentina’s really tough. We knew that. We knew [about her] counter-punching, clinch, trips, all that. It’s not like I haven’t been taught the right things. It just all comes down to my performance and it wasn’t great tonight. I’ve never in my career, whether it be boxing or MMA, ever felt like I’m at the top because I know they’re always someone else aspiring to be the best. […] I want to feel like I’m up against the best and I know these girls are tough. That’s what makes a win great and a loss devastating.”

You can check the UFC 215 Free Fight between Holly Holm and Valentina Shevchenko above.