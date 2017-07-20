UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg, Nunes vs. Shevchenko Set For Sept. 9

UFC 215 has its two main events set and their both title fights.

Demetrious Johnson will be chasing history on Sept. 9 inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. Johnson will put his flyweight title on the line against Ray Borg. If “Mighty Mouse” emerges victorious, he will break Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive successful title defenses in UFC history.

In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes will defend her women’s bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko. “The Lioness” and “Bullet” were supposed to meet again at UFC 213. Nunes went down with chronic sinusitis.

Also featured on the card will be a heavyweight tilt. Former 265-pound kingpin Junior dos Santos takes on the new blood in Francis Ngannou. “Cigano” is coming off a TKO loss to reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Ngannou is riding a nine-fight winning streak, finishing all of his opponents in the process.

UFC 215 will air live on pay-per-view. You can check out a piece of the announcement below:

“UFC® will arrive in Edmonton with a pair of blockbuster championship bouts. UFC® 215: JOHNSON vs. BORG will see No.1 pound-for-pound fighter and ESPY Fighter of the Year winner, Demetrious Johnson (26-2-1, fighting out of Parkland, Washington, USA), look to make history when he battles No.3-ranked contender Ray Borg (11-2, fighting out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA).”