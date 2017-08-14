UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg Promotional Video Released

Two of the more intriguing current champions in the UFC will both be in action next month at UFC 215.

The event features Demetrious Johnson defending his flyweight title against Ray Borg as “Mighty Mouse” chases history.

With a win over Borg, Johnson will pass Anderson Silva for most consecutive title defenses in the promotion at 11. However, he’s come under fire in recent months by UFC president Dana White for his decision to decline a bout with TJ Dillashaw.

Also on September 9 from Edmonton, Amanda Nunes defends her female bantamweight belt vs. Valentina Shevchenko. The two were set to headline last month at UFC 213, but Nunes pulled out the day of the fight with an illness.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos meets Francis Ngannou, Jeremy Stephens faces Gilbert Melendez and Neil Magny battles ex-champion Rafael dos Anjos.