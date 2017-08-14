UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg Promotional Video Released

By
Dana Becker
-

Two of the more intriguing current champions in the UFC will both be in action next month at UFC 215.

The event features Demetrious Johnson defending his flyweight title against Ray Borg as “Mighty Mouse” chases history.

With a win over Borg, Johnson will pass Anderson Silva for most consecutive title defenses in the promotion at 11. However, he’s come under fire in recent months by UFC president Dana White for his decision to decline a bout with TJ Dillashaw.

Also on September 9 from Edmonton, Amanda Nunes defends her female bantamweight belt vs. Valentina Shevchenko. The two were set to headline last month at UFC 213, but Nunes pulled out the day of the fight with an illness.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos meets Francis Ngannou, Jeremy Stephens faces Gilbert Melendez and Neil Magny battles ex-champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Latest MMA News

video

UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg Promotional Video Released

0
Two of the more intriguing current champions in the UFC will both be in action next month at UFC 215. The event features Demetrious Johnson...
video

UFC Fight Night 118: Poland Secures Jonathan Wilson vs. Oskar Piechota

0
Unbeaten Oskar Piechota is the latest fighter to sign with the UFC, as he will face Jonathan Wilson at UFC Fight Night 118. The event...
video

UFC 216 Update: Bobby Green to Face Lando Vannata in October

0
Bobby Green has been added to the October UFC 216 event, as he replaces Abel Trujillo in a lightweight bout with Lando Vannata. The promotion...
Matt Brown

Matt Brown Hoping For Rematch With Donald Cerrone at UFC 216

0
Matt Brown is looking to make his return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition soon. Brown was last seen back in Dec. 2016 against Donald...
Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt Says Werdum is Too Busy Getting a Manicure to Fight Him

0
Mark Hunt isn't thrilled about not getting a rematch with Fabricio Werdum. Back in Nov. 2014, Werdum took on the "Super Samoan" for the interim...
Load more