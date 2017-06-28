UFC 215: Junior Dos Santos-Francis Ngannou Booked for Edmonton

UFC 215 has likely one of the key fights on the docket, as former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos takes on rising contender Francis Ngannou.

The 33-year-old dos Santos (18-5) is coming off a first round finish at the hands of titleholder Stipe Miocic. “Cigano” has split his last six fights, going 3-3 with wins over Ben Rothwell, Miocic and Mark HUnt. He was finished in the three losses, which also came to Alistair Overeem and Cain Velasquez.

Ngannou (10-1) will be trying to secure his second consecutive win vs. a former UFC champion after stopping Andrei Arlovski this past January in the first round. He is a perfect 5-0 since signing with the promotion and hasn’t lost since a 2013 defeat to Zoumana Cisse outside of the Octagon.

UFC 215 takes place September 9 from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Other bouts previously announced include Gavin Tucker-Rick Glenn, Wilson Reis-Henry Cejudo, Sarah Moras vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith and Luis Henriqu vs. Arjan Bhullar.