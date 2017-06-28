UFC 215: Junior Dos Santos-Francis Ngannou Booked for Edmonton

By
Dana Becker
-

UFC 215 has likely one of the key fights on the docket, as former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos takes on rising contender Francis Ngannou.

The 33-year-old dos Santos (18-5) is coming off a first round finish at the hands of titleholder Stipe Miocic. “Cigano” has split his last six fights, going 3-3 with wins over Ben Rothwell, Miocic and Mark HUnt. He was finished in the three losses, which also came to Alistair Overeem and Cain Velasquez.

Ngannou (10-1) will be trying to secure his second consecutive win vs. a former UFC champion after stopping Andrei Arlovski this past January in the first round. He is a perfect 5-0 since signing with the promotion and hasn’t lost since a 2013 defeat to Zoumana Cisse outside of the Octagon.

UFC 215 takes place September 9 from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Other bouts previously announced include Gavin Tucker-Rick Glenn, Wilson Reis-Henry Cejudo, Sarah Moras vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith and Luis Henriqu vs. Arjan Bhullar.

