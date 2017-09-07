UFC 215: Preview Demetrious Johnson-Ray Borg on ‘Inside the Octagon’

Dan Hardy and John Gooden have carved out quite the niche for previewing major UFC fights with “Inside the Octagon.”

On this episode, Hardy and Gooden offer up in-depth thoughts and preview Saturday’s UFC 215 main event between Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg for the flyweight title.

For “Mighty Mouse,” the bout serves as a chance to make history. With a win, he’ll break a tie with Anderson Silva for the most consecutive title defenses in the UFC.

Borg, though, also has his own shot at making history if he can become the first person to defeat Johnson for the flyweight belt.