UFC 215 Promo Video: ‘History Up For Grabs’

Both the UFC flyweight and female bantamweight titles will be on the line next Saturday night at UFC 215.

In the main event, Demetrious Johnson seeks his spot in history when he defends his flyweight title against Ray Borg. A win by “Mighty Mouse” puts him first on the UFC consecutive title defense list ahead of Anderson Silva.

Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko collide in the co-main event in Edmonton for the bantamweight gold. The two have fought once before, with Nunes earning a win. They were scheduled for July, but Nunes – the reigning champion – bowed out the day of the fight with an illness.