UFC 215 Reebok Payouts: Amanda Nunes Leads The Way

The UFC 215 Reebok payouts have rolled out.

UFC 215’s main event featured a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko. Nunes retained her title and earned $40,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Shevchenko scooped up $30,000.

In the co-main event, Rafael dos Anjos took on Neil Magny. A submission win saw dos Anjos win his second straight bout and earned him $20,000 in Reebok money. Magny took home $15,000.

You can check out the rest of the payouts below:

Amanda Nunes: $40,000 def. Valentina Shevchenko: $30,000

Rafael dos Anjos: $20,000 def. Neil Magny: $15,000

Henry Cejudo: $5,000 def. Wilson Reis: $5,000

Ilir Latifi: $5,000 def. Tyson Pedro: $2,500

Jeremy Stephens: $20,000 def. Gilbert Melendez: $5,000

Ketlen Vieira: $2,500 def. Sara McMann: $5,000

Sarah Moras: $2,500 def. Ashlee Evans-Smith: $2,500

Rick Glenn: $2,500 def. Gavin Tucker: $2,500

Alex White: $5,000 def. Mitch Clarke: $5,000

Arjan Bhullar: $2,500 def. Luis Henrique: $2,500

Kajan Johnson: $2,500 def. Adriano Martins: $5,000