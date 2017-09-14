UFC 215: ‘The Thrill & The Agony’ Showcases Nunes’ Title Defense Against Shevchenko

UFC 215 has wrapped up and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has rolled out their latest “The Thrill and the Agony” preview.

The event was held inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta on Sept. 9. Headlining the card was a UFC women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko. After five rounds of back-and-forth action, Nunes was awarded the split decision victory.

After the fight, Nunes celebrated the victory with her team. Shevchenko was in disbelief as she felt she did enough to capture her first UFC title.

Also shown on this edition of “The Thrill and the Agony,” is Jeremy Stephens’ one-sided victory over Gilbert Melendez. Below the description for UFC 215: The Thrill and the Agony:

“Preview The Thrill and The Agony of UFC 215: Nunes vs Shevchenko 2. Watch the full episode on UFC FIGHT PASS.”