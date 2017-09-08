UFC 215 Weigh-in Results: Nunes & Shevchenko Hit Target Weight

The UFC 215 weigh-in results have concluded.

With Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg canceled, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko are the new headliners for tomorrow night’s (Sept. 9) card. The women’s bantamweight champion made weight at 135 pounds. Shevchenko tipped the scales at 133.5 pounds.

Co-headliners Rafael dos Anjos and Neil Magny also made weight. Magny weighed in at 169.5 pounds, while dos Anjos hit the 170-pound mark.

Check out the rest of the weigh-ins below:

Main Card

Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (133.5)

Neil Magny (169.5) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (170)

Ilir Latifi (205.5) vs. Tyson Pedro (205.5)

Jeremy Stephens (146) vs. Gilbert Melendez (146)

Henry Cejudo (125.5) vs. Wilson Reis (125)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Sara McMann (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

Sarah Moras (135) vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5)

Gavin Tucker (145.5) vs. Rick Glenn (145.5)

Mitch Clarke (155.5) vs. Alex White (155.5)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Luis Henrique (244.5) vs. Arjan Bhullar (239)

Kajan Johnson (155) vs. Adriano Martins (156)