UFC 216 Card: Heavyweight Bout Moved to UFC Fight Pass Prelims

Mark Godbeer and Walt Harris have been removed from the UFC 216 pay-per-view main card and slotted in the main event of UFC Fight Pass that night.

With the addition of a second title bout, officials decided they had enough action on the PPV telecast.

UFC 216 takes place October 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the main event, Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee square off for the interim UFC lightweight championship. The co-main features Demetrious Johnson seeking his record-setting flyweight title defense vs. Ray Borg.

Below is the new fight card:

MAIN CARD (Pay-Per-View, 10 p.m. ET)

• Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title

• Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg for Johnson’s flyweight title

• Derrick Lewis vs. Fabricio Werdum

• Jessica Eye vs. Paige VanZant

• Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham

PRELIMINARY CARD (FXX, 8 p.m. ET)

• Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamann

• Will Brooks vs. Nik Lentz

• Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata

• Poliana Botelho vs. Pearl Gonzalez

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET)

• Mark Godbeer vs. Walt Harris

• Magomed Bibulatov vs. John Moraga

• Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares

• Marco Beltran vs. Matt Schnell