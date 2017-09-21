UFC 216 Card: Heavyweight Bout Moved to UFC Fight Pass Prelims

Mark Godbeer and Walt Harris have been removed from the UFC 216 pay-per-view main card and slotted in the main event of UFC Fight Pass that night.
With the addition of a second title bout, officials decided they had enough action on the PPV telecast.
UFC 216 takes place October 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
In the main event, Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee square off for the interim UFC lightweight championship. The co-main features Demetrious Johnson seeking his record-setting flyweight title defense vs. Ray Borg.
Below is the new fight card:
MAIN CARD (Pay-Per-View, 10 p.m. ET)
• Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title
• Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg for Johnson’s flyweight title
• Derrick Lewis vs. Fabricio Werdum
• Jessica Eye vs. Paige VanZant
• Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham
PRELIMINARY CARD (FXX, 8 p.m. ET)
• Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamann
• Will Brooks vs. Nik Lentz
• Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata
• Poliana Botelho vs. Pearl Gonzalez
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET)
• Mark Godbeer vs. Walt Harris
• Magomed Bibulatov vs. John Moraga
• Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares
• Marco Beltran vs. Matt Schnell