UFC 216: Edmonton Draws Henry Cejudo vs. Wilson Reis, Sarah Moras vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith

Two bouts, including a meeting of former UFC flyweight contenders, have been added to the upcoming UFC 216 event from Edmonton.

Henry Cejudo will take on Wilson Reis at 125 pounds, while Sarah Moras squares off against Ashlee Evans-Smith at female bantamweight.

Cejudo (10-2) has lost his last two fights, falling to UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson last April via first round TKO and dropping a split decision to Joseph Benavidez in December. The former U.S. Olympic wrestling gold medalist had won his first 10, including four inside the Octagon.

Reis (22-7) saw his three-fight win streak come to an end when matched up with “Mighty Mouse” for the belt in April, suffering a third round submission defeat. He is 5-2 over his last seven.

Moras (4-2) has gone 1-1 since signing with the UFC after an appearing on The Ultimate Fighter that saw her fall to eventual champion Julianna Pena. Evans-Smith (5-2) is 2-2 with the promotion, losing to Kelten Vieira earlier this year.

The only other fight announced for the September 9 card from Rogers Place in Edmonton is Gavin Tucker vs. Rick Glenn.