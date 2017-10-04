UFC 216 Embedded (Ep. 1): Athletes Prepare For Fight Week

The first episode of UFC 216 Embedded has been uploaded.

To get episode one started, Tony Ferguson is seen at Huntington Beach in California. “El Cucuy” puts his mind at ease while doing some training on the beach. His opponent, Kevin Lee follows up a haircut with some virtual and real-life laps. Also featured on the episode are Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg.

Check out the description for episode one below:

“On Episode 1 of UFC 216 Embedded, interim lightweight title contender Tony Ferguson trains on the beach. After a poolside haircut, opponent Kevin Lee gets his heart rate up with laps in a race car. Flyweight title challenger Ray Borg makes breakfast and readies for a new addition to his family. Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson wraps up his fight camp in hopes of making a historic title defense against Borg. UFC 216 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 216 taking place Saturday, October 7 on Pay-Per-View.”