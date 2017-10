In the second edition of UFC 216: Embedded, Tony Ferguson goes undercover with Eddie Bravo to get in some top-secret training ahead of Saturday’s card.

Ferguson takes on Kevin Lee from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the interim lightweight title on the line.

Lee, meanwhile, hits a simulator to prepare himself for the night, with former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum heads to the UFC Performance Institute.

Also featured are Derrick Lewis, Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg.