UFC 216 Embedded (Ep. 3): Fighters Attend Media Luncheon Day

The third episode of UFC 216 Embedded has rolled out.

Episode three showcases the media luncheon day. Before that, Demetrious Johnson makes a stop at a radio station for an interview. His opponent Ray Borg is surprised with well wishes on a flight to Las Vegas.

Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee, Fabricio Werdum, and Derrick Lewis are also featured on this episode of UFC 216 Embedded. Check out the description below:

“On Episode 3 of UFC 216 Embedded, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson tells the media he expects a finish in Saturday’s fight, then taunts interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee at a press lunch in LA. His opponent Ray Borg receives in-cabin applause on the short flight to Vegas. Heavyweight Derrick Lewis pushes his cardio limits in the gym and tries to negotiate a drive-through meal, while opponent Fabricio Werdum continues his training at the UFC Performance Institute. Las Vegas resident Lee returns to a changed city, determined to proceed with business as planned. His opponent Tony Ferguson turns a basketball court into an MMA dojo. UFC 216 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 216 taking place Saturday, October 7 on Pay-Per-View.”