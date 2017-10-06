UFC 216 Embedded (Ep. 4): The Main Card Fighters Face Off

Episode four of UFC 216 Embedded has been released.

The episode opens with Demetrious Johnson searching for suits and studio equipment. Ray Borg is later seen spending some time at the UFC Performance Institute. Derrick Lewis is then joined by Forrest Griffin for a mock weigh-in.

It all leads to the fighters facing off. You can check out the description for episode four of UFC 216 Embedded below:

“On Episode 4 of UFC 216 Embedded, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson shops for suits and studio equipment. His opponent Ray Borg works out at the UFC Performance Institute. Heavyweight Derrick Lewis does his pre-weigh in under the watchful eye of Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, as opponent Fabricio Werdum announces his arrival in the UFC office. Interim lightweight title contender Tony Ferguson tries on his fight night wardrobe, and fellow headliner Kevin Lee visits a children’s cancer center. Then the stars head to T-Mobile for media day interviews and faceoffs. UFC 216 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 216 taking place Saturday, October 7 on Pay-Per-View.”