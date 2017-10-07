UFC 216 Embedded (Ep. 5): Weigh-in Day & Faceoffs

The fifth and final episode of UFC 216 Embedded has been released.

Weigh-in day is the main focus of the final UFC 216 Embedded episode. We begin with Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson cutting weight. They are followed by Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg.

It all leads to the early weigh-ins and the ceremonial event. Check out the description for the episode below:

“On Episode 5 of UFC 216 Embedded, interim lightweight title contenders Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson wind down Thursday on track with their weight cuts, as do flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and challenger Ray Borg. On Friday morning, everyone makes weight on their first try except one fighter, who needs an extra hour to hit the championship limit. Johnson rides to the ceremonial weigh-ins in style, and the stars face off one final time before Saturday night’s world championship bouts. UFC 216 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 216 taking place Saturday, October 7 on Pay-Per-View.”