UFC 216: Ferguson-Lee Headline, Werdum-Lewis in Co-Main Role

Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will headline the October UFC 216 card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the promotion announced on Tuesday.
Ferguson and Lee will be meeting for the interim UFC lightweight championship, with the winner likely securing a future fight with titleholder Conor McGregor.
Also, former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum takes on Derrick Lewis in the co-main event.
Ferguson (22-3) has won nine consecutive fights, including a decision last November over former titleholder Rafael dos Anjos. Lee (16-2) is unbeaten over his last five, submitting Michael Chiesa in June.
Below is the current fight card:
• Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee for interim UFC lightweight championship
• Heavyweight: Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis
• Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham
• Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. Will Brooks
• Flyweight: Marco Beltran vs. Matt Schnell
• Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Mark Godbeer
• Flyweight: Magomed Bibulatov vs. John Moraga
• Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata
• Middleweight: Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares
• Strawweight: Poliana Botelho vs. Pearl Gonzalez
• Female Flyweight: Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye
• Bantamweight: Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamman