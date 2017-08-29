UFC 216: Ferguson-Lee Headline, Werdum-Lewis in Co-Main Role

Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will headline the October UFC 216 card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the promotion announced on Tuesday.

Ferguson and Lee will be meeting for the interim UFC lightweight championship, with the winner likely securing a future fight with titleholder Conor McGregor.

Also, former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum takes on Derrick Lewis in the co-main event.

Ferguson (22-3) has won nine consecutive fights, including a decision last November over former titleholder Rafael dos Anjos. Lee (16-2) is unbeaten over his last five, submitting Michael Chiesa in June.

Below is the current fight card:

• Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee for interim UFC lightweight championship

• Heavyweight: Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis

• Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham

• Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. Will Brooks

• Flyweight: Marco Beltran vs. Matt Schnell

• Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Mark Godbeer

• Flyweight: Magomed Bibulatov vs. John Moraga

• Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata

• Middleweight: Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares

• Strawweight: Poliana Botelho vs. Pearl Gonzalez

• Female Flyweight: Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye

• Bantamweight: Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamman