UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Fight Card Complete, Prelims on FXX

Due to college football taking over FOX Sports 1 and 2, the prelims for UFC 216 next month will air live on FXX.

All the action from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas begins on UFC Fight Pass with three fights at 6:30 p.m. ET. In the early prelim headliner, John Moraga meets Magomed Bibulatov.

Four fights are scheduled for FXX with Will Brooks and Nik Lentz closing that portion of the program.

It is then on to pay-per-view where an interim lightweight champion will be crowned when Tony Ferguson takes on Kevin Lee. Also, Fabricio Werdum battles Derrick Lewis and Paige VanZant meets Jessica Eye.

UFC 216 takes place October 7.

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

• Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee for interim UFC lightweight championship

• Heavyweight: Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis

• Female Flyweight: Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Eye

• Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Mark Godbeer

• Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham

PRELIMINARY CARD (FXX/8 p.m. ET)

• Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. Will Brooks

• Bantamweight: Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamman

• Strawweight: Poliana Botelho vs. Pearl Gonzalez

• Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

• Flyweight: Magomed Bibulatov vs. John Moraga

• Middleweight: Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares

• Flyweight: Marco Beltran vs. Matt Schnell