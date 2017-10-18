UFC 216: Fight Motion Released Featuring Ferguson & Johnson Finishes

UFC 216 is history and the official “Fight Motion” video has arrived.

On Oct. 7, UFC 216 took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The headliner featured an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee. The main card aired live on pay-per-view.

After two rounds of action-packed competition, Ferguson locked in a submission in the third round to capture gold. Demetrious Johnson had a record-breaking performance against Ray Borg. “Mighty Mouse” broke Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive UFC title defenses with a “Submission of the Year” front runner.

Both those fights and more are featured in the “Fight Motion” video. You can peep the description below:

“Relive the slow-motion highlights from UFC 216: Ferguson vs Lee where a new interim lightweight champion was crowned and Demetrious Johnson made history with his 11th consecutive title defense.”