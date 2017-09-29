UFC 216 Free Fight: Derrick Lewis vs. Viktor Pesta (Video)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rolling out free fights as we get closer to their next event (Oct. 7).

UFC 216 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Derrick Lewis and Fabricio Werdum will do battle in a heavyweight clash. The bout is set to headline UFC 216.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC released the full fight between Lewis and Viktor Pesta. The two met back in Oct. 2015. “The Black Beast” emerged victorious with a third-round TKO.

Below is a description of the free fight:

“Derrick Lewis started a six-fight win streak with a victory over Viktor Pesta in his hometown at UFC 192 in 2015. Next he faces former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum at UFC 216 live on Pay-Per-View.”