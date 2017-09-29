UFC 216 Free Fight: Fabricio Werdum vs. Cain Velasquez (Video)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rolling out free fights as we get closer to their next event (Oct. 7).

UFC 216 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will do battle in a heavyweight clash. The bout is set to headline UFC 216.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC released the full fight between Werdum and Cain Velasquez. The two met back in June 2015. “Vai Cavalo” emerged victorious with a third-round submission. With the win, Werdum became the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

Below is a description of the free fight:

“Fabricio Werdum unified the heavyweight belt with his win over Cain Velasquez at UFC 188 in 2015. Werdum looks to continue his journey back to a title shot when he faces Derrick Lewis at UFC 216 live on Pay-Per-View.”