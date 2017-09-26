UFC 216 Free Fight: Kevin Lee vs. Jake Matthews (Video)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rolling out free fights as we get closer to their next event (Oct. 7).

UFC 216 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will do battle to determine the interim lightweight champion. The bout is set to headline UFC 216.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC released the full fight between Lee and Jake Matthews. The two met back in July 2016. “The Motown Phenom” emerged victory with a first-round TKO stoppage. This was Lee’s second victory in what has become a five-fight winning streak.

Below is a description of the free fight:

“In this UFC 216 Free Fight, Kevin Lee stops Jake Matthews in the second win of his current five-fight win streak that has earned him a shot at #2 lightweight Tony Ferguson at UFC 216: Ferguson vs Lee on Saturday, October 7 Live on Pay-Per-View.”