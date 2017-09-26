UFC 216 Free Fight: Tony Ferguson vs. Abel Trujillo (Video)

A free fight from the official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been released.

Back in Dec. 2014 at UFC 181, Tony Ferguson took on Abel Trujillo in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ferguson earned a second-round submission. It was “El Cucuy’s” 17th professional mixed martial arts (MMA) victory.

On Oct. 7, Ferguson will take on Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC 216. The bout will determine the interim lightweight champion. It’ll be Ferguson’s 26th MMA bout as a professional.

Check out the description for the free fight below:

“A game Abel Trujillo came into this fight off two consecutive knockout wins in the UFC, but is stopped by a relentless Tony Ferguson who makes a statement to the lightweight division with a decisive submission victory.”