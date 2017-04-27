UFC 216 Heading to Edmonton This September

The UFC is about to make another trip to Alberta. In a statement on their official website, the promotion confirmed Thursday that it will its debut in Edmonton this September. The visit will make the home of the Oilers the second Alberta city the promotion has graced, following Calgary. The event will be held at Edmonton’s Rogers Place on Saturday, September 9.

UFC 216 will mark the UFC’s twenty-fourth visit to Canada. As for Alberta, it’s a second chance for the UFC in the province. UFC 149: Faber vs. Barão was held in Calgary in 2012. That disastrous event, rife with injury issues, resulted in UFC President Dana White stating that he “owed” Calgary a big fight. However, the promotion has yet to return to the city.

Edmonton, meanwhile, gets its biggest MMA card to date. The city previously held a WEC event.

No main event has yet to be announced for UFC 216.

Along with the announcement, the promotion launched a microsite for the event, http://www.ufc.com/edmonton. Fans can register there to gain early access to tickets.