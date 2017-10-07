UFC 216 Live Preliminary Results

Tonight (Sat. October 7, 2017) the UFC is live from Las Vegas, Nevada from the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 216 on pay-per-view (PPV). In our main event of the evening, a pair of top-ranked lightweights in No. 2-ranked Tony Ferguson and No. 7-ranked Kevin Lee will go head-to-head for the interim 155-pound title of the world. In the co-main event UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson will attempt what could be a record-breaking 11th consecutive UFC title defense against Ray Borg.

Also on the main card is a massive heavyweight collision between ex-UFC heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum and up-and-coming star Derrick Lewis. Before we get to the action on the main card, however, the UFC Fight Pass and FX Prelims feature seven great match-ups to get the night started. Continue to refresh the page and keep it locked with MMA News for the live results of tonight’s preliminary card:

