UFC 216 Live Weigh-In Results: Ray Borg Hits Target With Room to Spare

The UFC 216 weigh-ins are live.

Tomorrow night (Oct. 7), UFC 216 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Tony Ferguson will battle Kevin Lee for the interim lightweight title. In the co-main event, Demetrious Johnson will defend his flyweight gold against Ray Borg.

Check out the live weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Kevin Lee

Demetrious Johnson (125) vs. Ray Borg (124)

Fabricio Werdum (247) vs. Derrick Lewis (263.5)

Mara Romero Borella (126) vs. Kalindra Faria (125)

Beneil Dariush (156) vs Evan Dunham (156)

Prelims

Tom Duquesnoy (135.5) vs. Cody Stamann (136)

Will Brooks vs. Nik Lentz

Bobby Green (155) vs. Lando Vannata (155.75)

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Poliana Botelho (115)

Undercard (UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

Walt Harris (251) vs. Mark Godbeer

John Moraga vs. Magomed Bibulatov

Thales Leites (185.5) vs. Brad Tavares (185.5)

Matt Schnell (126) vs. Marco Beltran