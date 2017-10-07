UFC 216: Mark Godbeer Understands Decision of UFC, Walt Harris

Yes, Mark Godbeer is upset he didn’t get to fight Saturday night at UFC 216.

But Godbeer also understands both the decision of the UFC and Walt Harris.

After Derrick Lewis was forced out of a planned heavyweight fight with Fabricio Werdum earlier in the day with a back injury, Harris agreed to meet the former champion on just a few hours notice.

While that kept Werdum on the pay-per-view main card from Las Vegas, it meant Godbeer was without a fight.

“Let’s get one thing clear I don’t blame the UFC they had their backs against the wall and had to make a decision,” he posted on social media. “Also if I was in Walt’s shoes I would have done the same.

“I wish him luck as he has the balls to step in against one of the best on a few hours notice. I’m gutted yes but it is what it is. I will fight soon.”