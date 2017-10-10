UFC 216 Medical Suspensions: Ray Borg Facing Six-Month Sit

Ray Borg is looking at a potential lengthy sit.

UFC 216 is history and the medical suspensions have been released. The event’s co-headliner saw Demetrious Johnson break Anderson Silva’s consecutive successful title defense record. He submitted Borg in the fifth round. Borg could find himself out of action until April 2018 pending clearance for his right fourth finger.

Headliner Kevin Lee fell short in his bid for the interim lightweight title against Tony Ferguson. He has been suspended until November and won’t be allowed to make contact until Oct. 29 due to a possible left eye corneal abrasion.

You can check out the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAFighting.com):

Ray Borg: Requires right fourth finger to be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 04/06/18; minimum suspension of no contest until 11/07, no contact until 10/29

Evan Dunham: Requires ophthalmologist clearance on blurred vision or no contest until 04/06/18; minimum suspension of no contest until 12/07, no contact until 11/22

Poliana Botelho: Requires right elbow and right thumb to be cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 04/06/18; minimum suspension of no contest until 11/07, no contact until 10/29

Matt Schnell: Requires right forearm to be x-rayed, if possible then requires clearance by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 04/06/18

Marco Beltran: Requires right left thumb to be x-rayed and cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 04/06/18; minimum suspension of no contest until 11/07, no contact until 10/29

Thales Leites: Requires possible right orbital fracture to be cleared by ophthalmologist or no contest until 04/06/18; minimum suspension of no contest until 11/22, no contact until 11/07

Lando Vannata: Suspended until 12/07, no contact until 11/22

Tom Duquesnoy: Suspended until 11/22, no contact until 11/07

Bobby Green: Suspended until 11/22, no contact until 11/07

Magomed Bibulatov: Suspended until 11/22, no contact until 11/07

Kevin Lee: Suspended until 11/07, no contact until 10/29 due to possible left eye corneal abrasion

Cody Stamann: Suspended until 11/07, no contact until 10/29

Pearl Gonzalez: Suspended until 11/07, no contact until 10/29

Mara Romero Borella: Must repeat MRI of the brain in six months, due 04/07/18