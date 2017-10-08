UFC 216 Salaries: Interim Champion Tony Ferguson is The Top Earner

The UFC 216 salaries are in and Tony Ferguson emerges as a champion and a top earner.

Last night (Oct. 7), UFC 216 took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Ferguson and Kevin Lee fought for the interim lightweight title. While Lee had some success, he was submitted in the third round. Ferguson nabbed $500,000, while Lee took home $250,000.

In the co-main event, Demetrious Johnson made history. He submitted Ray Borg with one of the most flashy armbars you will ever see. Johnson broke Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive UFC title defenses. He walked away with $370,000, while Borg garnered $100,000.

Coming in second place in payouts is Fabricio Werdum. He earned $400,000 for making short work of Walt Harris. You can check out the rest of the salaries below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Tony Ferguson: $500,000 (includes $250,000 win bonus) def. Kevin Lee: $250,000

Demetrious Johnson: $370,000 (no win bonus) def. Ray Borg: $100,000

Fabricio Werdum: $400,000 (includes $125,000 win bonus) def. Walt Harris: $28,000

Mara Romero Borella: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Kalindra Faria: $12,000

Beneil Dariush: $48,000 vs. Evan Dunham: $40,000

Cody Stamann: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Tom Duquesnoy: $23,000

Bobby Green: $24,000 vs. Lando Vannata: $25,000

Poliana Botelho: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Pearl Gonzalez: $10,000

Matt Schnell: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Marco Beltran: $14,000

John Moraga: $68,000 (includes $34,000 win bonus) def. Magomed Bibulatov: $17,000

Brad Tavares: $74,000 (includes $37,000 win bonus) def. Thales Leites: $57,000