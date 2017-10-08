UFC 216 Salaries: Interim Champion Tony Ferguson is The Top Earner

The UFC 216 salaries are in and Tony Ferguson emerges as a champion and a top earner.
Last night (Oct. 7), UFC 216 took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Ferguson and Kevin Lee fought for the interim lightweight title. While Lee had some success, he was submitted in the third round. Ferguson nabbed $500,000, while Lee took home $250,000.
In the co-main event, Demetrious Johnson made history. He submitted Ray Borg with one of the most flashy armbars you will ever see. Johnson broke Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive UFC title defenses. He walked away with $370,000, while Borg garnered $100,000.
Coming in second place in payouts is Fabricio Werdum. He earned $400,000 for making short work of Walt Harris. You can check out the rest of the salaries below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Tony Ferguson: $500,000 (includes $250,000 win bonus) def. Kevin Lee: $250,000
Demetrious Johnson: $370,000 (no win bonus) def. Ray Borg: $100,000
Fabricio Werdum: $400,000 (includes $125,000 win bonus) def. Walt Harris: $28,000
Mara Romero Borella: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Kalindra Faria: $12,000
Beneil Dariush: $48,000 vs. Evan Dunham: $40,000
Cody Stamann: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Tom Duquesnoy: $23,000
Bobby Green: $24,000 vs. Lando Vannata: $25,000
Poliana Botelho: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Pearl Gonzalez: $10,000
Matt Schnell: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Marco Beltran: $14,000
John Moraga: $68,000 (includes $34,000 win bonus) def. Magomed Bibulatov: $17,000
Brad Tavares: $74,000 (includes $37,000 win bonus) def. Thales Leites: $57,000