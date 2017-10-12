UFC 216: ‘The Thrill & The Agony’ Showcases Ferguson’s Title Win, Johnson’s Record-Breaking Defense

UFC 216 has wrapped up and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has rolled out their latest “The Thrill and the Agony” preview.

The event was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 7. Headlining the card was a UFC interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee. Ferguson captured the gold by submitting Lee in the third round.

After the fight, UFC cameras focused on the teams of Ferguson and Lee as well as their family members in attendance. Ferguson was overwhelmed with joy, while Lee was visibly upset at the outcome.

Also shown on this edition of “The Thrill and the Agony,” is Demetrious Johnson’s record-breaking title defense against Ray Borg. Below the description for UFC 216: The Thrill and the Agony:

“Preview The Thrill and the Agony from UFC 216: Ferguson vs Lee, and watch the full episode on UFC FIGHT PASS.”