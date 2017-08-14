UFC 216 Update: Bobby Green to Face Lando Vannata in October

Bobby Green has been added to the October UFC 216 event, as he replaces Abel Trujillo in a lightweight bout with Lando Vannata.

The promotion announced the change on Monday. No official report on why Trujillo has been removed was given.

Green (23-8) is in desperate need of a win, having dropped his last three fights. “King” suffered a split decision defeat to Rashid Magomedov this past April after a knockout loss in 2016 to Dustin Poirier.

Vannata (9-2) has gone 1-2 over his three-fight UFC career, including a March defeat at the hands of David Teymur. Last year he bested John Makdessi with a wheel-kick finish after falling to Tony Ferguson.

The 25-year-old was 8-0 when he agreed to meet Ferguson on short notice last July.

UFC 216 takes place October 7 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While UFC 217 boasts Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping for the middleweight title, no main event has been signed for UFC 216 yet.