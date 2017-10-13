UFC 217: Bisping vs. GSP Press Conference in Toronto

The second UFC 217 press conference is underway.

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping will defend his title against Georges St-Pierre inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout will take place on Nov. 4. It’ll headline UFC 217.

Today (Oct. 13), the second presser is taking place in Toronto at the Hockey Hall of Fame. The press conference features Bisping and St-Pierre. Cody Garbrandt, T.J. Dillashaw, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Rose Namajunas will not be a part of the festivities.

