UFC 217: Cody Garbrandt Believes his Strides are Better than TJ Dillashaw’s

UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt knows that TJ Dillashaw has improved since the two were training partners at Team Alpha Male.

However, Garbrandt believes he has improved more over the course of the past year.

Garbrandt defends his title this Saturday night at UFC 217 vs. Dillashaw, a former champion in the division himself.

“I’m very excited to get back in there. I’ve been off 11 months,” he said. “But I was in the lab, working, rebuilding myself. I’m a better fighter and athlete. TJ has gotten better, but he hasn’t made the strides I’ve made.”

Last December, Garbrandt won the title when he defeated Dominick Cruz. He was scheduled to defend his belt vs. Dillashaw earlier this year, but an injury scrapped the contest.

And while the build up between the two has been anything but friendly, Garbrandt is grateful for the time he spent with Dillashaw.

“He brought me supreme confidence when he was champion, to stay focused by training with him,” he said.