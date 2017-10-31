UFC 217 Embedded (Ep. 2): The Fighters Arrive in New York City

Episode two of UFC 217 Embedded has been released.

The episode opens with Cody Garbrandt arriving at JFK International Airport along with his team. His opponent, T.J. Dillashaw is then seen driving in Laguna Hills, California. We are then taken to Colorado, where Rose Namjunas is sparring.

Later on, more fighters start arriving in New York City. You can check out the description for episode two of UFC 217 Embedded below:

“On Episode 2 of UFC 217 Embedded, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt touches down in New York and begins a shopping spree. Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw is joined by head coach Duane Ludwig at his California home. Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk and challenger Rose Namajunas both put in tough training sessions with their respective teams. Middleweight champion Michael Bisping gets his heart rate by running on the treadmill and talking about his career. His opponent, former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, packs for the trip to New York City and a momentous Octagon return. UFC 217 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 217 taking place inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 4th on Pay-Per-View.”