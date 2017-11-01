UFC 217 Embedded (Ep. 3): ‘He’s Very Preoccupied With What I do’

The third episode of UFC 217 Embedded has been released.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets the episode started by visiting St. Patrick’s Cathedral. We are then taken to Renzo Gracie Academy where bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt gets some work in. His opponent, T.J. Dillashaw gets some last minute sparring in before leaving for New York City.

Later in the episode, we see Georges St-Pierre listening to Michael Bisping’s latest bit of trash talk. He says the champion is “very preoccupied” with what he does.

Below you will see a description for episode three of UFC 217 Embedded:

“On Episode 3 of UFC 217 Embedded, UFC champions visit New York City landmarks as strawweight titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk ventures to St. Patrick’s Cathedral and bantamweight king Cody Garbrandt heads to Renzo Gracie Academy. Bantamweight title challenger TJ Dillashaw continues his training camp in California and gets polished up for the trip to recapture the belt he once held. Middleweight champion Michael Bisping gets coaching advice from autograph seekers, and opponent Georges St-Pierre trains both above water and below. Welterweight Jorge Masvidal, in town to take on Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, first takes in a Knicks game at MSG. UFC 217 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 217 taking place inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 4th on Pay-Per-View.”