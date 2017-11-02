UFC 217 Embedded (Ep. 4): ‘If You Win, Please Buy Some Jeans That Fit’

UFC 217 Embedded rolls along with episode four.

In this episode, Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping make a media appearance on ESPN. The two are cordial for the most part and even make some jokes backstage. Bisping pleads with St-Pierre to buy some new jeans if he captures the middleweight title.

Check out the description for episode four below:

“On Episode 4 of UFC 217 Embedded, former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and current middleweight champion Michael Bisping continue their war of words at an ESPN media day leading up to their bout. Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk attempts to settle a case of canine sibling rivalry. Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and his rival TJ Dillashaw are fitted for all manner of equipment, from custom watches to Legacy Series walkout shirts to mouthguards. At the host hotel, a playful St-Pierre manipulates the scales and tests his skills in an entirely new sport, while welterweight Jorge Masvidal is all business. Strawweight challenger Rose Namajunas makes her way to New York City with two- and four-legged training partners, and welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson watches a Rangers game inside Madison Square Garden. UFC 217 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 217 taking place inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 4th on Pay-Per-View.”