UFC 217 Embedded (Ep. 5): The Final Pre-Fight Press Conference

UFC 217 Embedded is now up to its second to last episode.

In episode five, Stephen Thompson and Michael Bisping are seen hanging around Times Square. Thompson gets a kick out of the Halloween theme around the area. We then see some of the fighters such as T.J. Dillashaw and Joanna Jedrzejczyk getting some light training done.

It all leads to the final pre-fight press conference featuring all the champions and challengers on the UFC 217 card. You can check out the description for episode five below:

“On Episode 5 of UFC 217 Embedded, welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson enjoys Halloween night in Times Square. Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw trains to recapture his title, while strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk trains to keep hers. Middleweight challenger Georges St-Pierre meets with legendary coaches Firas Zahabi, Freddie Roach and Renzo Gracie. Middleweight champion Michael Bisping is good-naturedly trash-talked by his son, then has a less humorous interaction with welterweight Jorge Masvidal. Champions and title challengers mingle before the pre-fight press conference, then have heated exchanges and menacing staredowns on stage. UFC 217 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 217 taking place inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 4th on Pay-Per-View.”