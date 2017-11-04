UFC 217 Embedded (Ep. 7): The Fighters Weigh in & Face Off

The final episode of UFC 217 Embedded has been released.

The main focus of episode seven is on weigh-in day. Jorge Masvidal expresses his joy in not having to cut the amount of water he used to. His training partner Yoel Romero then sends a message to middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

We then see Bisping, T.J. Dillashaw, and Rose Namajunas greeted by fans in and outside the Stewart Hotel. It all leads to the intense ceremonial weigh-ins.

Peep the description for episode seven below:

“On Episode 7 of UFC 217 Embedded, welterweight Jorge Masvidal recovers post weigh-in with a teammate and fellow Michael Bisping rival, Yoel Romero. Later that day all three champions – Michael Bisping, Cody Garbrandt and Joanna Jedrzejczyk – as well as challengers Georges St-Pierre, TJ Dillashaw and Rose Namajunas make their way back to Madison Square Garden for ceremonial weigh-ins. Backstage, Jedrzejczyk takes issue with a member of Namajunas’ camp and makes no secret of her thoughts on the matter. And trash talk continues to fly from all of the champions as UFC 217 opponents square off one final time before Saturday’s mega-event. UFC 217 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 217 taking place inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 4th on Pay-Per-View.”