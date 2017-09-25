UFC 217 Fight Card: Joseph Duffy Takes on James Vick in New York City

Lightweights with a combined 11-2 record inside the Octagon will meet at Madison Square Garden, as Joseph Duffy takes on James Vick at UFC 217.

Duffy (17-2) recently signed a new contract with the promotion and is seeking a third consecutive victory. The former Cage Warriors fighter holds a win over UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor to his credit.

Vick, a former contestant on The Ultimate Fighter, has won seven of eight with the UFC and is 11-1 overall. The Texas native has scored two wins this year and also signed a new contract with the UFC recently.

UFC 217 takes place November 4 and features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre for the middleweight title.