UFC 217: Fight Motion Released Featuring All Three Title Changes

UFC 217 is history and the official “Fight Motion” video has arrived.

On Nov. 4, UFC 217 took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. The headliner featured a middleweight title bout between Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping. The main card aired live on pay-per-view.

After two rounds of action-packed competition, St-Pierre locked in a submission in the third round to capture gold. T.J. Dillashaw had also walked out of “The World’s Most Famous Arena” with a title. He finished Cody Garbrandt to become a two-time bantamweight champion.

Rose Namajunas also walked into UFC 217 as a challenger, but walked out as a champion. All three fights and more are featured in the “Fight Motion” video. You can peep the description below:

“Take a slow-motion trip through the historic UFC 217: Bisping vs St-Pierre event from Madison Square Garden that saw three new champions crowned.”