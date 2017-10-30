UFC 217: First Episode of Embedded Series Featuring Michael Bisping, GSP

Officials have released the first installment in the UFC 217: Embedded series ahead of Saturday’s stacked card from Madison Square Garden.

Featured are main event fighters Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre, who battle over Bisping’s middleweight title.

During the episode, Bisping trains and breaks down St-Pierre’s acting abilities, while GSP works with Freddie Roach ahead of his return.

There is plenty more from the other championship fight participants during the episode, with more to follow this week.