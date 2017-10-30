UFC 217 Free Fight: Georges St-Pierre vs. Matt Serra 2

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is rolling out free fights as we get closer to their next event (Nov. 4).

UFC 217 takes place inside Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. Middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre will do battle in a title bout. The bout is set to headline the event.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC released the full rematch between St-Pierre and Matt Serra. The two met for a second time back in April 2008. “Rush” emerged victorious with a second-round TKO to unify the welterweight gold.

Below is a description of the free fight:

“Georges St-Pierre makes his long-anticipated return to the Octagon at UFC 217 against middleweight champion Michael Bisping on November 4, live on Pay-Per-View.”