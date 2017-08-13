UFC 217: Ion Cutelaba Announces Bout With Gadzhimurad Antigulov

By
Adam Haynes
-

A light heavyweight showdown between Ion Cutelaba and Gadzhimurad Antigulov is all set, according to the Moldovan

While the bout is yet to be officially confirmed by the UFC, Cutelaba claimed on Instagram that he will square off against Antigulov on Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Cutelaba, who joined the UFC in June 2016, last fought in a 22-second knockout victory over Henrique da Silva at UFC Fight Night 110 in June. His record in the promotion has seen two wins and two losses to date.

Antigulov debuted in the UFC with an impressive 67-second win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima in November and followed this up with another win over Joachim Christensen UFC 211 in May. The Russian is riding a 14 fight win streak which stretches all the way back to Apr. 2013.

UFC 217 is slowly beginning to take shape:

(C) Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre – Middleweight Title Fight
(C) Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw – Bantamweight Title Fight
Paulo Borrachinha vs. Johny Hendricks
Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba

