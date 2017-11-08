UFC 217 Medical Suspensions: Georges St-Pierre Sits For 45 Days

Some nasty cuts are likely to blame for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Georges St-Pierre’s 45-day sit.
UFC 217 is history and the medical suspensions have been released. The event’s headliner saw Georges St-Pierre choke out Michael Bisping to capture the gold. He earned a third-round submission victory over “The Count.” Bisping has been medically suspended for 30 days, while St-Pierre is shelved for 45 days by the New York Athletic Commission.
Aleksei Oleinik and Aiemann Zahabi are facing the most lengthy suspensions. Oleinik was defeated by Curtis Blaydes via TKO. Oleinik has been suspended for 90 days. Zahabi is also medically suspended for 90 days following his knockout loss to Ricardo Ramos.
You can check out the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Georges St-Pierre: suspended 45 days
Michael Bisping: suspended 30 days
T.J. Dillashaw: suspended 7 days
Cody Garbrandt: suspended 30 days
Rose Namajunas: suspended 7 days
Joanna Jedrzejczyk: suspended 30 days
Stephen Thompson: suspended 45 days
Jorge Masvidal: suspended 7 days
Paulo Costa: suspended 30 days
Johny Hendricks: suspended 30 days
James Vick: suspended 7 days
Joe Duffy: suspended 30 days
Walt Harris: suspended 7 days
Mark Godbeer: suspended 30 days
Ovince Saint Preux: suspended 7 days
Corey Anderson: suspended 60 days
Randy Brown: suspended 7 days
Mickey Gall: suspended 45 days
Curtis Blaydes: suspended 7 days
Aleksei Oleinik: suspended 90 days
Ricardo Ramos: suspended 7 days
Aiemann Zahabi: suspended 90 days