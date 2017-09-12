UFC 217: Mickey Gall vs. Randy Brown Set for Madison Square Garden

Fledgling welterweight prospect Mickey Gall the latest name added to what looks to be the card of the year at UFC 217

UFC officials confirmed on Tuesday that Gall will meet Brown at UFC 217 on Nov. 4 New York City.

Gall has gained traction in the promotion following his victory over CM Punk in 2016 with victories over Sage Northcutt and Mike Jackson. The 25-year-old is 3-0 in the UFC with all three wins coming by way of rear naked choke submission.

Brown, like Gall, was discovered on Dana White’s Lookin’ for a Fight series and also holds three victories in the UFC. The similarities end there, however, as he has also picked up two losses since joining the promotion last year.

The latest UFC 217 card is as below (bout order has yet to be finalized):

Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre

Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricardo Ramos

Johny Hendricks vs. Paulo Borrachinha

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Curtis Blaydes

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba

Corey Anderson vs. Patrick Cummins

Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal