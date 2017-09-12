UFC 217: Mickey Gall vs. Randy Brown Set for Madison Square Garden

Fledgling welterweight prospect Mickey Gall the latest name added to what looks to be the card of the year at UFC 217
UFC officials confirmed on Tuesday that Gall will meet Brown at UFC 217 on Nov. 4 New York City.
Gall has gained traction in the promotion following his victory over CM Punk in 2016 with victories over Sage Northcutt and Mike Jackson. The 25-year-old is 3-0 in the UFC with all three wins coming by way of rear naked choke submission.
Brown, like Gall, was discovered on Dana White’s Lookin’ for a Fight series and also holds three victories in the UFC. The similarities end there, however, as he has also picked up two losses since joining the promotion last year.
The latest UFC 217 card is as below (bout order has yet to be finalized):
Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre
Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw
Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas
Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricardo Ramos
Johny Hendricks vs. Paulo Borrachinha
Aleksei Oleinik vs. Curtis Blaydes
Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba
Corey Anderson vs. Patrick Cummins
Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal