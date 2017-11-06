UFC 217 Reebok Payouts: Three Former Champions Nab $40,000

The UFC 217 Reebok payouts have rolled out.

UFC 217s main event featured a middleweight title bout between Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping. St-Pierre captured the UFC middleweight title with a third-round submission win and took home $30,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Bisping emerged as one of the top earners of the outfitting program with $40,000.

In the co-main event, T.J. Dillashaw took on Cody Garbrandt for the bantamweight title. Dillashaw captured the gold with a second-round TKO victory. He nabbed $30,000, while Garbrandt scooped up $40,000.

You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Michael Bisping: $40,000

Georges St-Pierre: $30,000

Cody Garbrandt: $40,000

T.J. Dillashaw: $30,000

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $40,000

Rose Namajunas: $30,000

Stephen Thompson: $10,000

Jorge Masvidal: $15,000

Paulo Costa: $2,500

Johny Hendricks: $20,000

James Vick: $5,000

Joseph Duffy: $5,000

Ovince Saint Preux: $15,000

Corey Anderson: $5,000

Mark Godbeer: $2,500

Walt Harris: $5,000

Randy Brown: $5,000

Mickey Gall: $2,500

Curtis Blaydes: $2,500

Aleksei Oleinik: $5,000

Ricardo Ramos: $2,500

Aiemann Zahabi: $2,500