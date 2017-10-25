UFC 217: Rose Namajunas says Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Ways ‘Played Out’

Rose Namajunas isn’t interested in engaging in a battle of words with UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Instead, she just wants to take her title and undefeated record when they meet at UFC 217 next month from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Following a recent face-off, the former Ultimate Fighter competitor and Jedrzejczyk were paired up. The UFC champion let words fly, but “Thug Rose” didn’t let it bother her.

“It’s the same script that she’s just been playing over and over again, so to me it’s kind of played out. But that’s just who she is, that’s what she does. So, I don’t know. There’s no thoughts on that,” she told The MMA Hour.

The two also had a brief “encounter” when they arrived in Las Vegas earlier this week, Namajunas said, as they were checking into the fighter hotel.

“She rolled (her luggage bag) to the line behind us with a scowl,” Namajunas said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s starting already.’ She was looking hard with that roller bag.”