UFC 217: Saturday’s Card Receives Late Change in Lineup

It seemed kind of weird for Ovince Saint Preux and Corey Anderson to be meeting on UFC Fight Pass this Saturday night at UFC 217.

Well, the light heavyweights are no longer on that section of the event, as officials have moved them to the FOX Sports 1 prelims from New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Anderson-OSP take the place of heavyweights Ion Cutelaba and Michal Oleksiejczuk, who have been shifted to the UFC Fight Pass prelims. Anderson was scheduled to face Patrick Cummins originally.

Anderson (9-2) is 6-2 inside the Octagon and Saint Preux (21-10) sports a 9-5 mark. Cutelaba (13-3) and Oleksiejczuk (12-2) will be the featured attraction for the digital service.

Here’s the latest card:

MAIN CARD (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

• Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre for middleweight title

• Cody Garbrandt vs. T.J. Dillashaw for bantamweight title

• Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Rose Namajunas for women’s strawweight title

• Jorge Masvidal vs. Stephen Thompson

• Paulo Borrachinha vs. Johny Hendricks

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

• Joseph Duffy vs. James Vick

• Mark Godbeer vs. Walt Harris

• Corey Anderson vs. Ovince Saint Preux

• Randy Brown vs. Mickey Gall

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

• Ion Cutelaba vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

• Curtis Blaydes vs. Aleksei Oleinik

• Ricardo Ramos vs. Aiemann Zahabi